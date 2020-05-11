6901 E BELLEVIEW Street

Amenities

A MUST SEE!!!! Furnished home in a much desired area with travertine & wood flooring. Up to date colors with coordinated furnishings. Kitchen features granite counters and SS appliances. Private pool with large surrounding deck to enjoy the warmth of Arizona, when not working or enjoying all that Scottsdale has to offer, less then 2 miles from downtown Scottsdale and Tempe. Near dining, shopping and work. This one will go FAST!!!HOME IS MOVE-IN READY!!!Rent includes - Landscaping & Pool Service.