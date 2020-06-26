All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6837 E OSBORN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6837 E OSBORN Road
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:12 AM

6837 E OSBORN Road

6837 East Osborn Road · (602) 499-4954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6837 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Great Scottsdale location near Old Town, Fashion Square Mall, SF Giants Field, SD Health Care Hospital & so much more. This spacous 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has been remodeled and update with carpet upstairs, and all ceramic tile downstairs, as well as newer appliances. Master has large walk-in closet and a 3/4 bath. North side brick patio and the unit faces a large open green belt in the front with the community pool and play ground close by. Look at this one quickly. Priced right and they rent fast here. Located near many new luxury downtown condo projects. End unit with 2 covered parking spaces one uncovered and storage at rear entry, plus open parking nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
6837 E OSBORN Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6837 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 6837 E OSBORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6837 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6837 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6837 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6837 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 6837 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6837 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 6837 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 6837 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6837 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6837 E OSBORN Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity