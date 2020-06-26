6837 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Great Scottsdale location near Old Town, Fashion Square Mall, SF Giants Field, SD Health Care Hospital & so much more. This spacous 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has been remodeled and update with carpet upstairs, and all ceramic tile downstairs, as well as newer appliances. Master has large walk-in closet and a 3/4 bath. North side brick patio and the unit faces a large open green belt in the front with the community pool and play ground close by. Look at this one quickly. Priced right and they rent fast here. Located near many new luxury downtown condo projects. End unit with 2 covered parking spaces one uncovered and storage at rear entry, plus open parking nearby.