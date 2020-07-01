All apartments in Scottsdale
6813 E LATHAM Street
6813 E LATHAM Street

6813 East Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

6813 East Latham Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Carport Home in a Fabulous Scottsdale Location! Kitchen, Family & Living Room have Gorgeous Ceramic Tile Floors with Tile Inlay. Kitchen with Tile Counters & Tile Inlay Back Splash,, Black Refrigerator, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave & Island with Gas Cook Top. Both Bathrooms Have Tile Floors, Showers & White Pedestal Sinks. The Home has a Bonus Arizona Room with Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included. North/South Exposure, Newer Roof, Newer A/C Unit, Ceiling Fans & Lovely Fenced Green Backyard Paradise with Patio & Watering System. Walk to Supai Middle School & Nearby to Freeway Access, Shopping, Free Scottsdale Trolley Pickup, Old Town Scottsdale & ASU. Don't Miss Out on This Wonderful Rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 E LATHAM Street have any available units?
6813 E LATHAM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 E LATHAM Street have?
Some of 6813 E LATHAM Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 E LATHAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
6813 E LATHAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 E LATHAM Street pet-friendly?
No, 6813 E LATHAM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6813 E LATHAM Street offer parking?
Yes, 6813 E LATHAM Street offers parking.
Does 6813 E LATHAM Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6813 E LATHAM Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 E LATHAM Street have a pool?
No, 6813 E LATHAM Street does not have a pool.
Does 6813 E LATHAM Street have accessible units?
No, 6813 E LATHAM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 E LATHAM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 E LATHAM Street has units with dishwashers.

