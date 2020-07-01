6813 E LATHAM Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Carport Home in a Fabulous Scottsdale Location! Kitchen, Family & Living Room have Gorgeous Ceramic Tile Floors with Tile Inlay. Kitchen with Tile Counters & Tile Inlay Back Splash,, Black Refrigerator, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave & Island with Gas Cook Top. Both Bathrooms Have Tile Floors, Showers & White Pedestal Sinks. The Home has a Bonus Arizona Room with Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included. North/South Exposure, Newer Roof, Newer A/C Unit, Ceiling Fans & Lovely Fenced Green Backyard Paradise with Patio & Watering System. Walk to Supai Middle School & Nearby to Freeway Access, Shopping, Free Scottsdale Trolley Pickup, Old Town Scottsdale & ASU. Don't Miss Out on This Wonderful Rental!