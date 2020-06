Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

FURNISHED move in ready paradise for you. All you need to bring are your clothes. This property comes completely furnished with kitchenware, dishes, flatware, glassware, towels, linens, etc. Are you ready to live central where everything is located. Welcome to the heart of Scottsdale, Old Town. This charming garden apartment is next to the Historic Hotel Valley Ho. The community offers retro charm and the modern upgrades you desire. Community Pool is heated Nov 15- Feb 20.