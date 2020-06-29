6747 N 78TH Place

Amenities

Move in Ready, single level 3 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced, low maintenance yard. Attached 2 car garage in desirable Scottsdale community that offers a community pool, spa, tennis courts, and access to the Hayden Greenbelt. Home has great features, including an open living room/dining area, large kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and tons of counter space. This home is cozy and bright all at the same time. with a fireplace, tile/carpeted flooring, and quaint patio with large shade tree and gazebo! The location is perfect with restaurants, shopping and more within just a few minute's walk or drive. Pets upon landlord approval, Unfurnished - 12 month lease.