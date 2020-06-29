All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

6747 N 78TH Place

6747 North 78th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6747 North 78th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Move in Ready, single level 3 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced, low maintenance yard. Attached 2 car garage in desirable Scottsdale community that offers a community pool, spa, tennis courts, and access to the Hayden Greenbelt. Home has great features, including an open living room/dining area, large kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and tons of counter space. This home is cozy and bright all at the same time. with a fireplace, tile/carpeted flooring, and quaint patio with large shade tree and gazebo! The location is perfect with restaurants, shopping and more within just a few minute's walk or drive. Pets upon landlord approval, Unfurnished - 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 N 78TH Place have any available units?
6747 N 78TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6747 N 78TH Place have?
Some of 6747 N 78TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 N 78TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6747 N 78TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 N 78TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6747 N 78TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 6747 N 78TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6747 N 78TH Place offers parking.
Does 6747 N 78TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6747 N 78TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 N 78TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6747 N 78TH Place has a pool.
Does 6747 N 78TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6747 N 78TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 N 78TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6747 N 78TH Place has units with dishwashers.
