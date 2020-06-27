6732 East Sheridan Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely stunning single level Scottsdale 3/2 house with wood like plank flooring through out, high end designer touches including updated paint, granite counters, split over-sized master with enclosed bathroom, expansive enclosed arizona room with fireplace, 2 car garage, private pool, storage, mountain views, over sized lot with mature fruit trees, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.