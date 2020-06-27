All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:02 PM

6732 East Sheridan Street

6732 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

6732 East Sheridan Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely stunning single level Scottsdale 3/2 house with wood like plank flooring through out, high end designer touches including updated paint, granite counters, split over-sized master with enclosed bathroom, expansive enclosed arizona room with fireplace, 2 car garage, private pool, storage, mountain views, over sized lot with mature fruit trees, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 East Sheridan Street have any available units?
6732 East Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6732 East Sheridan Street have?
Some of 6732 East Sheridan Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 East Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
6732 East Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 East Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
No, 6732 East Sheridan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6732 East Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 6732 East Sheridan Street offers parking.
Does 6732 East Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 East Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 East Sheridan Street have a pool?
Yes, 6732 East Sheridan Street has a pool.
Does 6732 East Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 6732 East Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 East Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 East Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
