6660 E Soaring Eagle Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

This is an EXCEPTIONAL home with Black Mountain and sunset views! Situated on premium, oversized lot - one minute to guard gate. This 1974 sq ft, 2 BD,/2 BA + office. Christa boasts greenroom w/fireplace. Plantation shutters add to the classic beauty of the interior decor. Wonderful expanded patio with BBQ, Spa and Mountain Views. The best of photos do not capture the private tranquility, sunset, or mountain views of this executive retreat. Please see this gem for yourself! NO PETS! Probably available December 2019. Date to be determined!