Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

6660 E Soaring Eagle Way

6660 East Soaring Eagle Way · No Longer Available
Location

6660 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This is an EXCEPTIONAL home with Black Mountain and sunset views! Situated on premium, oversized lot - one minute to guard gate. This 1974 sq ft, 2 BD,/2 BA + office. Christa boasts greenroom w/fireplace. Plantation shutters add to the classic beauty of the interior decor. Wonderful expanded patio with BBQ, Spa and Mountain Views. The best of photos do not capture the private tranquility, sunset, or mountain views of this executive retreat. Please see this gem for yourself! NO PETS! Probably available December 2019. Date to be determined!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way have any available units?
6660 E Soaring Eagle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way have?
Some of 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way currently offering any rent specials?
6660 E Soaring Eagle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way pet-friendly?
No, 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way offer parking?
Yes, 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way offers parking.
Does 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way have a pool?
No, 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way does not have a pool.
Does 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way have accessible units?
No, 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6660 E Soaring Eagle Way has units with dishwashers.

