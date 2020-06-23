6654 N 78TH Street

Mountain views and golf course lot. Two masters upstairs. Den downstairs has a pull out sofa. Nicely furnished and across from the community pool and tennis courts. Perfect location on the greenbelt for walking and biking. Very close to shopping and restaurants. The owners use this home January - April so not available then.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
