All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6654 N 78TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6654 N 78TH Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

6654 N 78TH Street

6654 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6654 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Mountain views and golf course lot. Two masters upstairs. Den downstairs has a pull out sofa. Nicely furnished and across from the community pool and tennis courts. Perfect location on the greenbelt for walking and biking. Very close to shopping and restaurants. The owners use this home January - April so not available then.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6654 N 78TH Street have any available units?
6654 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6654 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 6654 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6654 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6654 N 78TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6654 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6654 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6654 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6654 N 78TH Street does offer parking.
Does 6654 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6654 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6654 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6654 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 6654 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6654 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6654 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6654 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College