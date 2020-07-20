6614 N 82ND Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

WOW!! Wonderful large yard with POOL! Just in time for PERFECT WEATHER swims! Beautiful Park Scottsdale home with quiet cul-de-sac location * four bedrooms, living room, kitchen, two bathrooms, large family room/dining area * laundry/bonus room addition * newer roof, newer air conditioner * Huge covered patio. wood blinds throughout * kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator and gas range/oven * flooring is a combination of wood, tile and carpeting * bathrooms feature newer vanities, countertops and stylish fixtures * gigantic yard with sparkling diving pool, covered patio, shade tree and very large storage shed * close to scottsdale amenities including chaparral lake and park. You'll LOVE this home!