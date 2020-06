Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Come see your next home at this beautiful gated community! With Studios and 1 bedrooms still available you don't want to miss this opportunity. Washers and Dryers included. Enjoy a sparkling pool during the hot summer surrounded by amazing landscape. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square, Restaurants, Parks, and much more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.