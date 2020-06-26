6462 E OBERLIN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

The best and largest lot (2.36 acres) in Saguaro Highlands at the very end of a Cul de Sac on its own elevated Peninsula without any adjacent homes. Featuring the Popular Cadiz Courtyard Floor Plan, with guest house. Enter through interior courtyard with a creek style water feature and bridge! Entertainers dream- extremely private lot featuring negative edge pool, oversized spa, grotto/ waterfall, outdoor kitchen, sports court, 2 gas fire pits, automatic sunshades, multiple entertainment areas, water fountain, mature landscaping and Stunning sunset views. Chefs kitchen featuring built in Sub Zero and Dacor appliances, natural alder cabinets and granite counter tops. Split plan with EnSuite Bedrooms. Bonus Room, Office and Master Retreat on East Side. Outdoor Living at its Finest.