Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM

6462 E OBERLIN Way

6462 East Oberlin Way · No Longer Available
Location

6462 East Oberlin Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Saguaro Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
The best and largest lot (2.36 acres) in Saguaro Highlands at the very end of a Cul de Sac on its own elevated Peninsula without any adjacent homes. Featuring the Popular Cadiz Courtyard Floor Plan, with guest house. Enter through interior courtyard with a creek style water feature and bridge! Entertainers dream- extremely private lot featuring negative edge pool, oversized spa, grotto/ waterfall, outdoor kitchen, sports court, 2 gas fire pits, automatic sunshades, multiple entertainment areas, water fountain, mature landscaping and Stunning sunset views. Chefs kitchen featuring built in Sub Zero and Dacor appliances, natural alder cabinets and granite counter tops. Split plan with EnSuite Bedrooms. Bonus Room, Office and Master Retreat on East Side. Outdoor Living at its Finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6462 E OBERLIN Way have any available units?
6462 E OBERLIN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6462 E OBERLIN Way have?
Some of 6462 E OBERLIN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6462 E OBERLIN Way currently offering any rent specials?
6462 E OBERLIN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6462 E OBERLIN Way pet-friendly?
No, 6462 E OBERLIN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6462 E OBERLIN Way offer parking?
Yes, 6462 E OBERLIN Way offers parking.
Does 6462 E OBERLIN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6462 E OBERLIN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6462 E OBERLIN Way have a pool?
Yes, 6462 E OBERLIN Way has a pool.
Does 6462 E OBERLIN Way have accessible units?
No, 6462 E OBERLIN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6462 E OBERLIN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6462 E OBERLIN Way has units with dishwashers.
