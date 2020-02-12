6439 N 77th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Scottsdale Townhouse - Property Id: 211062



Totally furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath single level townhouse in quiet Arroyo Verde. Unit features two car garage, two outdoor patio areas, and community pool! Great location, minutes from Old Town, Fashion Square, and Talking Stick resort. Just steps to bike and walking trails, Silverado golf course, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three month minimum or 1 year lease at $1775 (off-season) plus utilities. Seasonal rate of $3700 for December through April. No smoking and no pets. Available Now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211062

Property Id 211062



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5859092)