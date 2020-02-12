6439 N 77th Pl

Amenities
Scottsdale Townhouse - Property Id: 211062
Totally furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath single level townhouse in quiet Arroyo Verde. Unit features two car garage, two outdoor patio areas, and community pool! Great location, minutes from Old Town, Fashion Square, and Talking Stick resort. Just steps to bike and walking trails, Silverado golf course, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three month minimum or 1 year lease at $1775 (off-season) plus utilities. Seasonal rate of $3700 for December through April. No smoking and no pets. Available Now.
No Pets Allowed
