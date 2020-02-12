All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6439 N 77th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6439 N 77th Pl
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

6439 N 77th Pl

6439 North 77th Place · (970) 667-6769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6439 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1775 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Scottsdale Townhouse - Property Id: 211062

Totally furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath single level townhouse in quiet Arroyo Verde. Unit features two car garage, two outdoor patio areas, and community pool! Great location, minutes from Old Town, Fashion Square, and Talking Stick resort. Just steps to bike and walking trails, Silverado golf course, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three month minimum or 1 year lease at $1775 (off-season) plus utilities. Seasonal rate of $3700 for December through April. No smoking and no pets. Available Now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211062
Property Id 211062

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 N 77th Pl have any available units?
6439 N 77th Pl has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6439 N 77th Pl have?
Some of 6439 N 77th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 N 77th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6439 N 77th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 N 77th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6439 N 77th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6439 N 77th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6439 N 77th Pl offers parking.
Does 6439 N 77th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6439 N 77th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 N 77th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6439 N 77th Pl has a pool.
Does 6439 N 77th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6439 N 77th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 N 77th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6439 N 77th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6439 N 77th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity