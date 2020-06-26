All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6426 N. 85th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6426 N. 85th St.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

6426 N. 85th St.

6426 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6426 North 85th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Scottsdale Tri-Level with Pool-pool service included! - This nice tri-level home has 3 bedrooms (2 up & 1 down) and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs also has a nice sized family room-great for roommates. All appliances (including washer & dryer). Home has both gas and electric. Very large lot with pool. Both landscaping and pool service is included.
Close to Loop 101, Chaparral Park, Old Town & Fashion Square.
-3 bed/2 bath
-1,596 square feet
-Terrific location
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2326228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 N. 85th St. have any available units?
6426 N. 85th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 6426 N. 85th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6426 N. 85th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 N. 85th St. pet-friendly?
No, 6426 N. 85th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6426 N. 85th St. offer parking?
No, 6426 N. 85th St. does not offer parking.
Does 6426 N. 85th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6426 N. 85th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 N. 85th St. have a pool?
Yes, 6426 N. 85th St. has a pool.
Does 6426 N. 85th St. have accessible units?
No, 6426 N. 85th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 N. 85th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6426 N. 85th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 N. 85th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6426 N. 85th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College