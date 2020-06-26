6426 N. 85th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Scottsdale Tri-Level with Pool-pool service included! - This nice tri-level home has 3 bedrooms (2 up & 1 down) and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs also has a nice sized family room-great for roommates. All appliances (including washer & dryer). Home has both gas and electric. Very large lot with pool. Both landscaping and pool service is included.

Close to Loop 101, Chaparral Park, Old Town & Fashion Square.

-3 bed/2 bath

-1,596 square feet

-Terrific location

For more information or to view the property, please call

Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE2326228)