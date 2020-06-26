6426 N. 85th St.

Amenities
Scottsdale Tri-Level with Pool-pool service included! - This nice tri-level home has 3 bedrooms (2 up & 1 down) and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs also has a nice sized family room-great for roommates. All appliances (including washer & dryer). Home has both gas and electric. Very large lot with pool. Both landscaping and pool service is included.
Close to Loop 101, Chaparral Park, Old Town & Fashion Square.
-3 bed/2 bath
-1,596 square feet
-Terrific location
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
(RLNE2326228)