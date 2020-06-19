All apartments in Scottsdale
6047 E VERNON Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:56 AM

6047 E VERNON Avenue

6047 East Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6047 East Vernon Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Home available to rent on August 4th! UNFURNISHED. You will fall in love with this neighborhood and the great location! Rolling hills of lush grass, towering trees & a true feeling of ''home''. Green belts throughout the neighborhood! Nestled between Camelback Mountain and the Papagos, the views are spectacular! Quick walk to Papago park offering hiking, mtn bike riding etc. Right around the corner from Old Town Scottsdale, Arcadia, Tempe, 5 minutes from the 202 and the 143 freeways. Master bath has a freestanding tub overlooking the courtyard, walk-in glass shower, walk-in closet. Spacious 3 bedrooms, plus area for office. 2 car garage w/ tons of space for storage. Brand new patio flooring! 6 month min lease. NO PETS. Schedule your tour ahead of time as the home is occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 E VERNON Avenue have any available units?
6047 E VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6047 E VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 6047 E VERNON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 E VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6047 E VERNON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 E VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6047 E VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6047 E VERNON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6047 E VERNON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6047 E VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6047 E VERNON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 E VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 6047 E VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6047 E VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6047 E VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 E VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6047 E VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
