6047 E VERNON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Home available to rent on August 4th! UNFURNISHED. You will fall in love with this neighborhood and the great location! Rolling hills of lush grass, towering trees & a true feeling of ''home''. Green belts throughout the neighborhood! Nestled between Camelback Mountain and the Papagos, the views are spectacular! Quick walk to Papago park offering hiking, mtn bike riding etc. Right around the corner from Old Town Scottsdale, Arcadia, Tempe, 5 minutes from the 202 and the 143 freeways. Master bath has a freestanding tub overlooking the courtyard, walk-in glass shower, walk-in closet. Spacious 3 bedrooms, plus area for office. 2 car garage w/ tons of space for storage. Brand new patio flooring! 6 month min lease. NO PETS. Schedule your tour ahead of time as the home is occupied.