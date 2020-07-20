6033 N 79TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute two bedroom unit is in a great location, right by the greenbelt!! View Camelback Mountain from the master bedroom. You can bike, run, walk along 11 miles of parks, lakes, paths, and golf courses. Wood flooring throughout with carpet on the stairs and tile in bathroom. Beautiful tiled shower that goes to the ceiling. Huge pantry 100 inches by 36 inches. Comes with a full size washer and dryer. Kitchen to be remodeled in May. This can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Not available until June 1st. Pets not allowed by HOA. Close by the 101, Old Town Scottsdale, Salt River Fields, restaurants, ... the list goes on. Owner prefers long term lease.