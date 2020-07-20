All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6033 N 79TH Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

6033 N 79TH Street

6033 North 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6033 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute two bedroom unit is in a great location, right by the greenbelt!! View Camelback Mountain from the master bedroom. You can bike, run, walk along 11 miles of parks, lakes, paths, and golf courses. Wood flooring throughout with carpet on the stairs and tile in bathroom. Beautiful tiled shower that goes to the ceiling. Huge pantry 100 inches by 36 inches. Comes with a full size washer and dryer. Kitchen to be remodeled in May. This can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Not available until June 1st. Pets not allowed by HOA. Close by the 101, Old Town Scottsdale, Salt River Fields, restaurants, ... the list goes on. Owner prefers long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 N 79TH Street have any available units?
6033 N 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 N 79TH Street have?
Some of 6033 N 79TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 N 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6033 N 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 N 79TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6033 N 79TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 6033 N 79TH Street offer parking?
No, 6033 N 79TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6033 N 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6033 N 79TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 N 79TH Street have a pool?
No, 6033 N 79TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6033 N 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6033 N 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 N 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 N 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.
