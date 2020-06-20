All apartments in Scottsdale
6005 N Granite Reef Road
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

6005 N Granite Reef Road

6005 North Granite Reef Road · (480) 616-2098 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6005 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6005 N Granite Reef Road · Avail. Jun 24

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
6005 N Granite Reef Road Available 06/24/20 DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! Modern, Remodeled Scottsdale Townhome - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Check out this fresh new remodel in Park Scottsdale!! Modern touches throughout, nothing was left untouched! A master bath addition was added for ultimate convenience. New windows, doors, QUARTZ counters, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, plank tile flooring, tile surrounds, modern vanities, new carpet, fans, light fixtures, outlets. Large covered patio w/awning. Community features large pool, playground, basketball court & lots of open grassy space. Walking distance to coffee shop, grocery store, greenbelt, and prime location to get to downtown Scottsdale or salt river fields. Close to the 101 freeway and a short drive all Scottsdale has to offer!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE:06/24/2020

TYPE: Town home
YEAR BUILT: 1964
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1400
GARAGE: 2 assigned covered parking
FENCED YARD:Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an Option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
• Monthly premium starting at $5/month
• Call for more details or click the link below for more info
• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 N Granite Reef Road have any available units?
6005 N Granite Reef Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 N Granite Reef Road have?
Some of 6005 N Granite Reef Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 N Granite Reef Road currently offering any rent specials?
6005 N Granite Reef Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 N Granite Reef Road pet-friendly?
No, 6005 N Granite Reef Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6005 N Granite Reef Road offer parking?
Yes, 6005 N Granite Reef Road does offer parking.
Does 6005 N Granite Reef Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 N Granite Reef Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 N Granite Reef Road have a pool?
Yes, 6005 N Granite Reef Road has a pool.
Does 6005 N Granite Reef Road have accessible units?
No, 6005 N Granite Reef Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 N Granite Reef Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 N Granite Reef Road does not have units with dishwashers.
