6005 N Granite Reef Road Available 06/24/20 DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! Modern, Remodeled Scottsdale Townhome - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Check out this fresh new remodel in Park Scottsdale!! Modern touches throughout, nothing was left untouched! A master bath addition was added for ultimate convenience. New windows, doors, QUARTZ counters, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, plank tile flooring, tile surrounds, modern vanities, new carpet, fans, light fixtures, outlets. Large covered patio w/awning. Community features large pool, playground, basketball court & lots of open grassy space. Walking distance to coffee shop, grocery store, greenbelt, and prime location to get to downtown Scottsdale or salt river fields. Close to the 101 freeway and a short drive all Scottsdale has to offer!



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE:06/24/2020



TYPE: Town home

YEAR BUILT: 1964

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 1400

GARAGE: 2 assigned covered parking

FENCED YARD:Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: No Pets



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an Option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or

? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

• Monthly premium starting at $5/month

• Call for more details or click the link below for more info

• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/



