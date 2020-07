6 SPUR Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill media room

THIS WONDERFUL HOME SCREAMS VACATION! ON THE DOOR STEPS OF OLD-TOWN SCOTTSDALE! EVERYTHING TO ENTERTAIN THE WHOLE FAMILY INCLUDING FOOSBALL TABLE, STAND-UP ARCADE GAME W/20 GAMES, THEATRE SOUND INSIDE AND ON THE PATIO AND A LARGE POOL. LARGE OPEN GREAT ROOM WITH ROOM FOR EVEVERYONE AND AN OPEN KITCHEN W/EVERY AMENITY YOU CAN THINK OF. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING ROOM, FLAT SCREEN TV, PRIVATE ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD, ENSUITE BATH AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. THREE OTHER GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS WITH FULL HALL BATH ALSO W/ALL THE AMENITIES. FOURTH BEDROOM HAS TRUNDLE BED THAT SLEEPS 2. COVERED PATIO WITH SEATING FOR PLENTY, BBQ AND PLENTY OF LOUNGE CAHIRS BY THE POOL. BIKING DISTANCE TO MANY FINE RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AT SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE MALL, HIKING TRAILS ETC. COME START YOUR VACATION!