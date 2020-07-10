5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful two bedroom 2 bath condo in heart of Old Town Scottsdale! The property located minutes from Camelback Mountain. Walk in closet, nice sized kitchen and bedrooms!There is a picnic area with barbecue, a soothing spa, fitness center, basketball court, a shimmering swimming pool, tennis court, beautiful landscaping! Make this one yours! Give us a call today!



Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.