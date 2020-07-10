All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062

5995 N 78th · No Longer Available
Location

5995 N 78th, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful two bedroom 2 bath condo in heart of Old Town Scottsdale! The property located minutes from Camelback Mountain. Walk in closet, nice sized kitchen and bedrooms!There is a picnic area with barbecue, a soothing spa, fitness center, basketball court, a shimmering swimming pool, tennis court, beautiful landscaping! Make this one yours! Give us a call today!

Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 have any available units?
5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 have?
Some of 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 currently offering any rent specials?
5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 is pet friendly.
Does 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 offer parking?
No, 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 does not offer parking.
Does 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 have a pool?
Yes, 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 has a pool.
Does 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 have accessible units?
No, 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5995 North 78th Street Unit: 1062 does not have units with dishwashers.

