5711 N 83rd Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Fully furnished 4 BR 1.75 bath home! Ready to move in!! Wood and tile floors throughout. Split master suite, king size bed, with drop dead gorgeous master bath and walk in shower. Other 3 BR consist of two queens and one full size bunk bed (upper and lower)!! Very comfortable living room with good sized TV. Well equipped faux stone wall kitchen with a breakfast bar with 4 stools. Family room set up with ''Fat Cat Game'' game table, table tennis or under turn over pool table. Tile or wood floors thruout! Outside oasis, deep pool, hot tub, covered patio, BBQ, table for 6-8. A couple of classic pool side chairs and one great outside entertainment center with TV!! Looking for long term renter.. Game table and bar could be removed. Unfurnished the rate would be $2950.0