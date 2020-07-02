All apartments in Scottsdale
5711 N 83rd Place

5711 North 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

5711 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Fully furnished 4 BR 1.75 bath home! Ready to move in!! Wood and tile floors throughout. Split master suite, king size bed, with drop dead gorgeous master bath and walk in shower. Other 3 BR consist of two queens and one full size bunk bed (upper and lower)!! Very comfortable living room with good sized TV. Well equipped faux stone wall kitchen with a breakfast bar with 4 stools. Family room set up with ''Fat Cat Game'' game table, table tennis or under turn over pool table. Tile or wood floors thruout! Outside oasis, deep pool, hot tub, covered patio, BBQ, table for 6-8. A couple of classic pool side chairs and one great outside entertainment center with TV!! Looking for long term renter.. Game table and bar could be removed. Unfurnished the rate would be $2950.0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 N 83rd Place have any available units?
5711 N 83rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5711 N 83rd Place have?
Some of 5711 N 83rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 N 83rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
5711 N 83rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 N 83rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5711 N 83rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 5711 N 83rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 5711 N 83rd Place offers parking.
Does 5711 N 83rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 N 83rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 N 83rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 5711 N 83rd Place has a pool.
Does 5711 N 83rd Place have accessible units?
No, 5711 N 83rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 N 83rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 N 83rd Place has units with dishwashers.

