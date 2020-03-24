All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5518 N 71ST Street
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

5518 N 71ST Street

5518 North 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

5518 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Vacation in style in this completely remodeled home one mile from Scottsdale Fashion Square. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Family room includes vaulted wood beam ceiling and gas fireplace. NO CARPET! New tile just installed in bedrooms. Bathrooms have new cabinets, granite countertops, new lighting, sinks & fixtures. New tile flooring & new carpet. Home is stocked with everything you will need, including pots, pans, plates, glasses, sheets, towels, wireless printer, access to internet, premium Cox cable & Netflix. Gorgeous private yard with new pavers, synthetic grass, new patio furniture & magnificent views. All utilities included! Tenant will have use of two-car garage. No smoking allowed, please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 N 71ST Street have any available units?
5518 N 71ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 5518 N 71ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
5518 N 71ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 5518 N 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5518 N 71ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 5518 N 71ST Street does offer parking.
Does 5518 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 N 71ST Street have a pool?
No, 5518 N 71ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 5518 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 5518 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.
