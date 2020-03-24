5518 N 71ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Vacation in style in this completely remodeled home one mile from Scottsdale Fashion Square. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Family room includes vaulted wood beam ceiling and gas fireplace. NO CARPET! New tile just installed in bedrooms. Bathrooms have new cabinets, granite countertops, new lighting, sinks & fixtures. New tile flooring & new carpet. Home is stocked with everything you will need, including pots, pans, plates, glasses, sheets, towels, wireless printer, access to internet, premium Cox cable & Netflix. Gorgeous private yard with new pavers, synthetic grass, new patio furniture & magnificent views. All utilities included! Tenant will have use of two-car garage. No smoking allowed, please!