5518 N 71ST Street

Amenities
Vacation in style in this completely remodeled home one mile from Scottsdale Fashion Square. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Family room includes vaulted wood beam ceiling and gas fireplace. NO CARPET! New tile just installed in bedrooms. Bathrooms have new cabinets, granite countertops, new lighting, sinks & fixtures. New tile flooring & new carpet. Home is stocked with everything you will need, including pots, pans, plates, glasses, sheets, towels, wireless printer, access to internet, premium Cox cable & Netflix. Gorgeous private yard with new pavers, synthetic grass, new patio furniture & magnificent views. All utilities included! Tenant will have use of two-car garage. No smoking allowed, please!