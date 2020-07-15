5412 N 77th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Enter this inviting home with tall ceilings and open living space. Formal dining room off updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Soaring gas fireplace with dry bar makes this unique home inviting. This 2 bedroom home features new carpet and a 3rd bedroom option. The garden atrium was professionally converted into usable living area to make a larger living room with skylights. Freshly painted interior includes; gas fireplace, formal dining, eat-in kitchen and open patio to beautiful green belt off back patio.2 car garage. Separate inside laundry room. Master bedroom is en suite. Community offers pools, spas, tennis and walking paths. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square, baseball, fine dining, entertainment and ice cream