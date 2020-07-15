All apartments in Scottsdale
5412 N 77th Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:05 AM

5412 N 77th Street

5412 North 77th Street · (480) 570-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5412 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enter this inviting home with tall ceilings and open living space. Formal dining room off updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Soaring gas fireplace with dry bar makes this unique home inviting. This 2 bedroom home features new carpet and a 3rd bedroom option. The garden atrium was professionally converted into usable living area to make a larger living room with skylights. Freshly painted interior includes; gas fireplace, formal dining, eat-in kitchen and open patio to beautiful green belt off back patio.2 car garage. Separate inside laundry room. Master bedroom is en suite. Community offers pools, spas, tennis and walking paths. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square, baseball, fine dining, entertainment and ice cream

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 N 77th Street have any available units?
5412 N 77th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 N 77th Street have?
Some of 5412 N 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 N 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5412 N 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 N 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5412 N 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5412 N 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5412 N 77th Street offers parking.
Does 5412 N 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 N 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 N 77th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5412 N 77th Street has a pool.
Does 5412 N 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 5412 N 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 N 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 N 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
