535 Thomas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Welcome home to Redwood Place Apartment Homes... where comfort and quality combine to give you the best in apartment home living. Redwood Place features all the convenience and comforts of a traditional home in a warm and friendly apartment community. Perfectly situated in Phoenix, youll appreciate the short distance to shopping, restaurants, schools, major businesses and employment.



Redwood Place is designed like condo style apartments with the features and amenities you would expect in a custom home. We offer easy access to the I-17, Metro Center, dining and entertainment. We offer residents three distinctive floor plans, all featuring custom-quality carpeting and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, mini blinds, washers and dryers in unit, mirrored closet doors, balcony/patio, air-conditioning and more!



Enjoy a full complement of community amenities at Redwood Place Apartment Homes. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, a soothing spa/hot tub, a picnic area with barbecue, beautifully manicured landscaping, gated access, a state-of-the-art-fitness center and more! At Redwood Place Apartment Homes, we provide more than a place to live... we offer a lifestyle. Tour our photo gallery or visit us today and discover the perfect place to call home!