5338 N 77TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Charming 2 bd/2 bath/2 car garage plus DEN or 3rd bd Patio Home located in the heart-of-downtown Scottsdale in Sunrise Villas**LOCATION, LOCATION **Blocks-away from Scottsdale Fashion Park, Old Town & many-great restaurants~Patio home just-steps away from 1 of 4 community pools~UPDATED kitchen w/ NEWER flooring, paint & window treatments~DRAMATIC front-entry leads to soaring-vaulted ceilings in the living room w/cozy fireplace & superb patio w/lush-landscaped courtyard views~Den or 3rd bd w/privacy, cellular floor-to-ceiling room-divider~Formal, separate dining room~LIGHT/BRIGHT kitchen features tiled counters, w/breakfast-nook & white appliances~Master bd has built-ins & wall-to-wall closets~Interior laundry w/washer & dryer + lots of storage~2 car garage w/cabinets~10+++