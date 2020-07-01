All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

5338 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2 bd/2 bath/2 car garage plus DEN or 3rd bd Patio Home located in the heart-of-downtown Scottsdale in Sunrise Villas**LOCATION, LOCATION **Blocks-away from Scottsdale Fashion Park, Old Town & many-great restaurants~Patio home just-steps away from 1 of 4 community pools~UPDATED kitchen w/ NEWER flooring, paint & window treatments~DRAMATIC front-entry leads to soaring-vaulted ceilings in the living room w/cozy fireplace & superb patio w/lush-landscaped courtyard views~Den or 3rd bd w/privacy, cellular floor-to-ceiling room-divider~Formal, separate dining room~LIGHT/BRIGHT kitchen features tiled counters, w/breakfast-nook & white appliances~Master bd has built-ins & wall-to-wall closets~Interior laundry w/washer & dryer + lots of storage~2 car garage w/cabinets~10+++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 N 77TH Street have any available units?
5338 N 77TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5338 N 77TH Street have?
Some of 5338 N 77TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 N 77TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5338 N 77TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 N 77TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5338 N 77TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5338 N 77TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5338 N 77TH Street offers parking.
Does 5338 N 77TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5338 N 77TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 N 77TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5338 N 77TH Street has a pool.
Does 5338 N 77TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5338 N 77TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 N 77TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 N 77TH Street has units with dishwashers.

