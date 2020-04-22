5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Great vacation or longer-term furnished rental in the coveted guard-gated community of Casa Blanca. Ideally located at the base of Camelback Mtn & within a 1/2 mile of Downtown Scottsdale, this former resort property, dating back to the 1930's, sits on 22 acres with three heated pools, two tennis courts, the iconic Rose Garden & meandering pathways. This charming home is in Phase III with it's own 2-car garage. The vaulted ceilings & large windows create an airy light-filled atmosphere. The floor plan consists of a large master suite, a split ensuite guest room & a cozy den off the living room. The rear patio is spacious w/ a dramatic water feature, an outdoor kitchen & views of Camelback Mtn. Monthly rental seasonally adjusted. Avail. thru December 2020 *Leased Jan/2021-May/2021.