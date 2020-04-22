All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:40 AM

5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive

5101 North Casa Blanca Drive · (602) 615-2799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5101 North Casa Blanca Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Great vacation or longer-term furnished rental in the coveted guard-gated community of Casa Blanca. Ideally located at the base of Camelback Mtn & within a 1/2 mile of Downtown Scottsdale, this former resort property, dating back to the 1930's, sits on 22 acres with three heated pools, two tennis courts, the iconic Rose Garden & meandering pathways. This charming home is in Phase III with it's own 2-car garage. The vaulted ceilings & large windows create an airy light-filled atmosphere. The floor plan consists of a large master suite, a split ensuite guest room & a cozy den off the living room. The rear patio is spacious w/ a dramatic water feature, an outdoor kitchen & views of Camelback Mtn. Monthly rental seasonally adjusted. Avail. thru December 2020 *Leased Jan/2021-May/2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive have any available units?
5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive have?
Some of 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive does offer parking.
Does 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive has a pool.
Does 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5101 N CASA BLANCA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity