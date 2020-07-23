All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:29 AM

5020 N CHIQUITA Lane

5020 North Chiquita Lane · (480) 466-4917
Location

5020 North Chiquita Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Prime cul-de-sac location where Paradise Valley and Old Town Scottsdale meet. Walk to Old Town Shops, Restaurants, and Fashion Square Mall.This home boasts 3 BR, 3.5 bath (two master suites), + den or 4th BD! Great curb appeal, large flat lot, sparkling pool, oversized 2 car garage, and LG circular driveway. Plenty of room for many cars, boats, rv. Formal living & dining room, family room adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has an abundance of maple cabinets, granite tiled counters, and gas stove. Washer and dryer included with a powder room off the main living area. The backyard has a covered patio and a sparkling pool, perfect to cool off on a hot summer's day, gas bbq grill for outdoor dining and entertaining with views of Camelback MTN. Long term lease desired with furnishings negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane have any available units?
5020 N CHIQUITA Lane has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane have?
Some of 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5020 N CHIQUITA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane offers parking.
Does 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane has a pool.
Does 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 N CHIQUITA Lane has units with dishwashers.
