5020 N CHIQUITA Lane

Prime cul-de-sac location where Paradise Valley and Old Town Scottsdale meet. Walk to Old Town Shops, Restaurants, and Fashion Square Mall.This home boasts 3 BR, 3.5 bath (two master suites), + den or 4th BD! Great curb appeal, large flat lot, sparkling pool, oversized 2 car garage, and LG circular driveway. Plenty of room for many cars, boats, rv. Formal living & dining room, family room adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has an abundance of maple cabinets, granite tiled counters, and gas stove. Washer and dryer included with a powder room off the main living area. The backyard has a covered patio and a sparkling pool, perfect to cool off on a hot summer's day, gas bbq grill for outdoor dining and entertaining with views of Camelback MTN. Long term lease desired with furnishings negotiable