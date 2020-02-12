All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

5011 N 83RD Street

5011 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5011 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very spacious single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus separate family room that opens to the updated kitchen. All appliances included and lots of interior storage/closets. Can't beat this great central Scottsdale location, just a block stroll to the Indian Bend Wash green belt, near downtown and all the restaurants and shopping. Ceramic tile throughout except the two bedrooms. Interior end unit near a community pool and open grass area. Two covered & one uncovered parking.spaces directly behind the unit. Super clean, interior painting and some updating being done now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 N 83RD Street have any available units?
5011 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 5011 N 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5011 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5011 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5011 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 5011 N 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 5011 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 N 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 N 83RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 5011 N 83RD Street has a pool.
Does 5011 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 5011 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.

