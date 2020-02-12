5011 N 83RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Very spacious single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus separate family room that opens to the updated kitchen. All appliances included and lots of interior storage/closets. Can't beat this great central Scottsdale location, just a block stroll to the Indian Bend Wash green belt, near downtown and all the restaurants and shopping. Ceramic tile throughout except the two bedrooms. Interior end unit near a community pool and open grass area. Two covered & one uncovered parking.spaces directly behind the unit. Super clean, interior painting and some updating being done now.