4826 N 69TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Incredible 5 Bedroom / 4 Bath Dream Home! Right in the middle of everything that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer, this home can't be beat for your home away from home! Everything was just renovated: Huge Fully equipped cook's kitchen with a professional range, large living room/dining room combo that leads directly to your outdoor patio and private resort pool. Great Fire pit, wood fired pizza oven, outdoor bar,grill, and horse shoe pit make the space perfect for entertaining. Home is equipped with full surround sound system inside and out, pool table, 5 large TVs, tons of yard games and board games, Apple TV, luxury linens, Westin 'Heavenly' Beds, and Restoration Hardware Furnishings. 3 blocks to Fashion Square Mall, over 100 restaurants and all of the nightlife. Daily/Weekly/Monthly rat