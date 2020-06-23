All apartments in Scottsdale
4826 N 69TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4826 N 69TH Street

4826 North 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4826 North 69th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible 5 Bedroom / 4 Bath Dream Home! Right in the middle of everything that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer, this home can't be beat for your home away from home! Everything was just renovated: Huge Fully equipped cook's kitchen with a professional range, large living room/dining room combo that leads directly to your outdoor patio and private resort pool. Great Fire pit, wood fired pizza oven, outdoor bar,grill, and horse shoe pit make the space perfect for entertaining. Home is equipped with full surround sound system inside and out, pool table, 5 large TVs, tons of yard games and board games, Apple TV, luxury linens, Westin 'Heavenly' Beds, and Restoration Hardware Furnishings. 3 blocks to Fashion Square Mall, over 100 restaurants and all of the nightlife. Daily/Weekly/Monthly rat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 N 69TH Street have any available units?
4826 N 69TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4826 N 69TH Street have?
Some of 4826 N 69TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 N 69TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4826 N 69TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 N 69TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4826 N 69TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4826 N 69TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4826 N 69TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4826 N 69TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 N 69TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 N 69TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4826 N 69TH Street has a pool.
Does 4826 N 69TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4826 N 69TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 N 69TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4826 N 69TH Street has units with dishwashers.
