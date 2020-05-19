4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY

Amenities

Great opportunity 6 month lease minimum. Trio is a newer luxury condominium community of 12 lofts in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! 2 bedrooms plus a den with double doors. Contemporary style have an open, airy feel and are in an ideal location for shopping, dining and entertainment. Each loft-style residence features sleek modern interiors showcased by steel room, beam and railing accents plus an attached 2 car garage with additional storage area. Well appointed kitchen includes a full island with storage, stainless BOSCH appliances and fine tile appointments. Fantastic over sized walk in showers enhance the master baths. Each residence has been designed with purposefully placed windows to capture the AZ sun. Community amenities include a heated pool, veranda, BBQ area and pet area