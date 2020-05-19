All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:05 AM

4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --

4816 North Woodmere Fairway · (602) 920-9737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4816 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great opportunity 6 month lease minimum. Trio is a newer luxury condominium community of 12 lofts in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! 2 bedrooms plus a den with double doors. Contemporary style have an open, airy feel and are in an ideal location for shopping, dining and entertainment. Each loft-style residence features sleek modern interiors showcased by steel room, beam and railing accents plus an attached 2 car garage with additional storage area. Well appointed kitchen includes a full island with storage, stainless BOSCH appliances and fine tile appointments. Fantastic over sized walk in showers enhance the master baths. Each residence has been designed with purposefully placed windows to capture the AZ sun. Community amenities include a heated pool, veranda, BBQ area and pet area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have any available units?
4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have?
Some of 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- currently offering any rent specials?
4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- is pet friendly.
Does 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- offer parking?
Yes, 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does offer parking.
Does 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have a pool?
Yes, 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- has a pool.
Does 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have accessible units?
No, 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4816 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity