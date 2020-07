Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fully Furnished and available now. This centrally located charmer is close to it all. Featuring custom cabinetry throughout, new appliances, and no carpet. The generous grassy backyard with mature citrus trees and large covered patio provide the ultimate outdoor retreat.