All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4728 N 77TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4728 N 77TH Place
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

4728 N 77TH Place

4728 North 77th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4728 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Monterey

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming home in Villa Monterey available for a one year lease. Updated throughout. 2 BDR 2 BTH with all appliances included. Large easy care backyard. Home is located near the community pool. Lease rate includes landscaping service. The home is located in an Age Restricted community. Available for occupancy after December 22nd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 N 77TH Place have any available units?
4728 N 77TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 N 77TH Place have?
Some of 4728 N 77TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 N 77TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4728 N 77TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 N 77TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4728 N 77TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4728 N 77TH Place offer parking?
No, 4728 N 77TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 4728 N 77TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 N 77TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 N 77TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4728 N 77TH Place has a pool.
Does 4728 N 77TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4728 N 77TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 N 77TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 N 77TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College