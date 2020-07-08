4728 N 77TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming home in Villa Monterey available for a one year lease. Updated throughout. 2 BDR 2 BTH with all appliances included. Large easy care backyard. Home is located near the community pool. Lease rate includes landscaping service. The home is located in an Age Restricted community. Available for occupancy after December 22nd