4708 N 82nd Street
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

4708 N 82nd Street

4708 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4708 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE 3:30-6 TODAY Monday Feb 25th. Living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned home. The floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room. This newly Updated sleek and stylish kitchen is a must for anyone. This home also has updated bathrooms, tile flooring, and new paint. Spacious Living Room and LARGE Dining room. This home is in Excellent Condition...Large Laundry Room off the Kitchen.. Double side gate, two car garage..Bike along Greenbelt, close to Baseball Spring Training..Just minutes to OLD TOWN AND FASHION SQUARE. NOTE* Water/Sewer, Professional Landscaping & Pest Services Included In Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 N 82nd Street have any available units?
4708 N 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 N 82nd Street have?
Some of 4708 N 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 N 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4708 N 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 N 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4708 N 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4708 N 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4708 N 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 4708 N 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 N 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 N 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 4708 N 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4708 N 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4708 N 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 N 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 N 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
