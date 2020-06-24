4708 N 82nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OPEN HOUSE 3:30-6 TODAY Monday Feb 25th. Living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned home. The floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room. This newly Updated sleek and stylish kitchen is a must for anyone. This home also has updated bathrooms, tile flooring, and new paint. Spacious Living Room and LARGE Dining room. This home is in Excellent Condition...Large Laundry Room off the Kitchen.. Double side gate, two car garage..Bike along Greenbelt, close to Baseball Spring Training..Just minutes to OLD TOWN AND FASHION SQUARE. NOTE* Water/Sewer, Professional Landscaping & Pest Services Included In Rent.