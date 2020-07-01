4601 N 73RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Location Location Location! Newly remodeled 2 story townhome available unfurnished or furnished with pool and 2 car attached garage in the heart of Scottsdale! Complete with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry room, central air conditioning with Nest, ceramic tile and wood floors, double sinks in master bathroom, two walk in closets in master bedroom, and private enclosed/gated patio. Walk to Fashion Square, upscale bowling and the W Hotel, music, restaurants, entertainment, museums, galleries, farmer's market, grocery stores, Mountainside Gym, and more