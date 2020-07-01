All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

4601 N 73RD Street

4601 North 73rd Street · (480) 400-6294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4601 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Location Location Location! Newly remodeled 2 story townhome available unfurnished or furnished with pool and 2 car attached garage in the heart of Scottsdale! Complete with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry room, central air conditioning with Nest, ceramic tile and wood floors, double sinks in master bathroom, two walk in closets in master bedroom, and private enclosed/gated patio. Walk to Fashion Square, upscale bowling and the W Hotel, music, restaurants, entertainment, museums, galleries, farmer's market, grocery stores, Mountainside Gym, and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 N 73RD Street have any available units?
4601 N 73RD Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 4601 N 73RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4601 N 73RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4601 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4601 N 73RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 4601 N 73RD Street offers parking.
Does 4601 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 N 73RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 N 73RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4601 N 73RD Street has a pool.
Does 4601 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 4601 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
