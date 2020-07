Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking putting green bbq/grill garage

Home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths with a large split Master bedroom floor plan with French doors leading to the backyard. Wonderful updated finishes throughout! Expansive backyard for entertaining includes synthetic turf, putting green, newer shell-stone pavers, covered patio, BBQ Island, & mature fruit producing citrus tree. New roof in 2017, and home remodeled in 2013 with 2 car garage. Enjoy the walkability or cycle to Old Town, the green belt, dog park, and so much more!