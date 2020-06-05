All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
4329 N MILLER Road
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

4329 N MILLER Road

4329 North Miller Road · No Longer Available
Location

4329 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Think of the possibilities with this open over 1650 square foot end unit with three spacious bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite counter tops and a lovely dining area great for entertaining. On the main floor you have a generous sized living room with spare bathroom and laundry and big open windows round out the main floor. The closed in private patio will be a relaxing sanctuary for those who want to enjoy the outdoors.Walk to Scottsdale Fashion Square, and the entertainment & arts district or enjoy the spread-out community and relaxing pool at home. Protect both your vehicles with two covered carport spaces, and stow all your tools in the attached storage shed. A great scottsdale location with an amazing walkability score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 N MILLER Road have any available units?
4329 N MILLER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 N MILLER Road have?
Some of 4329 N MILLER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 N MILLER Road currently offering any rent specials?
4329 N MILLER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 N MILLER Road pet-friendly?
No, 4329 N MILLER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4329 N MILLER Road offer parking?
Yes, 4329 N MILLER Road offers parking.
Does 4329 N MILLER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 N MILLER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 N MILLER Road have a pool?
Yes, 4329 N MILLER Road has a pool.
Does 4329 N MILLER Road have accessible units?
No, 4329 N MILLER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 N MILLER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 N MILLER Road has units with dishwashers.
