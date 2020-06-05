4329 N MILLER Road

Amenities
Think of the possibilities with this open over 1650 square foot end unit with three spacious bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite counter tops and a lovely dining area great for entertaining. On the main floor you have a generous sized living room with spare bathroom and laundry and big open windows round out the main floor. The closed in private patio will be a relaxing sanctuary for those who want to enjoy the outdoors.Walk to Scottsdale Fashion Square, and the entertainment & arts district or enjoy the spread-out community and relaxing pool at home. Protect both your vehicles with two covered carport spaces, and stow all your tools in the attached storage shed. A great scottsdale location with an amazing walkability score.