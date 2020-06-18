All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4301 N 78th St

4301 North 78th Street · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4301 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4 baths, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
WALK TO OLD TOWN! - BRIGHT MODERN 6 BED 4 BATH! - Property Id: 259960

WALK TO DOWNTOWN OLD TOWN! Brand new large 6 bed, 4 bath modern home just blocks from all the best restaurants, shopping and nightlife! Best home amenities with absolutely everything you would need in Scottsdale! HUGE living room, multiple lounge & seating areas, pool table, brand new appliances, 2 car garage, flat screen TVs in all rooms and High Speed WIFI. Amazing oasis outdoor space with large private pool, propane BBQ grill, multiple lounge chairs, new fire pit, yard games and more! Contact Now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259960
Property Id 259960

(RLNE5815332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 N 78th St have any available units?
4301 N 78th St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 N 78th St have?
Some of 4301 N 78th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 N 78th St currently offering any rent specials?
4301 N 78th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 N 78th St pet-friendly?
No, 4301 N 78th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4301 N 78th St offer parking?
Yes, 4301 N 78th St does offer parking.
Does 4301 N 78th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 N 78th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 N 78th St have a pool?
Yes, 4301 N 78th St has a pool.
Does 4301 N 78th St have accessible units?
No, 4301 N 78th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 N 78th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 N 78th St has units with dishwashers.
