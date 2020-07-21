All apartments in Scottsdale
4214 N Parkway Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:37 AM

4214 N Parkway Ave

4214 North Parkway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4214 North Parkway Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Check out your next home located just next door to downtown Scottsdale! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home offers everything you need. With 1650 square feet, your next home offers a ton of entertainment room with a roomy patio in the back, and as a bonus you are convenient location close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, entertaining and dining. Neighborhood includes a community pool and don't worry about your water trash and sewage, they are covered by the HOA! All appliances are included as well as 2 assigned covered parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 N Parkway Ave have any available units?
4214 N Parkway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 N Parkway Ave have?
Some of 4214 N Parkway Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 N Parkway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4214 N Parkway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 N Parkway Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4214 N Parkway Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4214 N Parkway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4214 N Parkway Ave offers parking.
Does 4214 N Parkway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4214 N Parkway Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 N Parkway Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4214 N Parkway Ave has a pool.
Does 4214 N Parkway Ave have accessible units?
No, 4214 N Parkway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 N Parkway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 N Parkway Ave has units with dishwashers.
