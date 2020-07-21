4214 N Parkway Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Check out your next home located just next door to downtown Scottsdale! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home offers everything you need. With 1650 square feet, your next home offers a ton of entertainment room with a roomy patio in the back, and as a bonus you are convenient location close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, entertaining and dining. Neighborhood includes a community pool and don't worry about your water trash and sewage, they are covered by the HOA! All appliances are included as well as 2 assigned covered parking spots.