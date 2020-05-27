All apartments in Scottsdale
4163 N 78TH Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4163 N 78TH Way

4163 North 78th Way · (480) 560-8637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4163 North 78th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This perfectly remodeled townhouse lives large and has an incredibly private backyard. Hop on your bike or put on your walking shoes to cover the mile between Villa San Marcos and Old Town. Bars, restaurants, galleries and shops provide endless entertainment options. Hit the links at the nearby Continental Golf Club or walk along the Scottsdale Greenbelt nearby.The townhouse is a real head turner. Remodeled from top to bottom, enjoy the owners travels through custom art and decor while enjoying a large great room with sofas for lounging as well chairs for sitting for a chat or a good book. The TV is large and the home features super fast WIFI and HuluLive Streaming TV Service. It is an open concept plan with a kitchen equipped for a gourmet chef with a kitchen island and breakfast bar too for entertaining. Enjoy your meals inside in the dining area set for 4 or outside with a separate dining area also set for 4. Step onto the massive patio and true outdoor room with a sectional sofa over looking the grassy and green private backyard. BBQ is all ready for you and you can lounge and get some sun too in the east facing backyard. The yard is perfect for coffee in the morning or an evening glass of vino. Plenty of room to entertain or just enjoy privately. When it is time to retire the split bedrooms are perfect for you and your guests. The master has a comfy king bed, spa-like en-suite remodeled bath with a luxurious walk in shower, double sinks and a grand walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom on the other side of the town-home features a full bed, TV for viewing from bed and a small private patio. The remodeled hall bath has a walk in shower and supple linens. This home has a washer and dryer located conveniently in the 2 car garage which is also available for your use. Walk over to the heated pool and spa to top off your Scottsdale vacation. Home is great for relocation for longer term stays or for a shorter vacation trip.

Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons, this home has so much to offer nearby. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.

Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.

Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino/Resort and the MLB Spring Training field that hosts both the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events. Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite private home as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4163 N 78TH Way have any available units?
4163 N 78TH Way has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4163 N 78TH Way have?
Some of 4163 N 78TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4163 N 78TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
4163 N 78TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4163 N 78TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 4163 N 78TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4163 N 78TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 4163 N 78TH Way does offer parking.
Does 4163 N 78TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4163 N 78TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4163 N 78TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 4163 N 78TH Way has a pool.
Does 4163 N 78TH Way have accessible units?
No, 4163 N 78TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4163 N 78TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4163 N 78TH Way has units with dishwashers.
