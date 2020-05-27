4163 N 78TH Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

This perfectly remodeled townhouse lives large and has an incredibly private backyard. Hop on your bike or put on your walking shoes to cover the mile between Villa San Marcos and Old Town. Bars, restaurants, galleries and shops provide endless entertainment options. Hit the links at the nearby Continental Golf Club or walk along the Scottsdale Greenbelt nearby.The townhouse is a real head turner. Remodeled from top to bottom, enjoy the owners travels through custom art and decor while enjoying a large great room with sofas for lounging as well chairs for sitting for a chat or a good book. The TV is large and the home features super fast WIFI and HuluLive Streaming TV Service. It is an open concept plan with a kitchen equipped for a gourmet chef with a kitchen island and breakfast bar too for entertaining. Enjoy your meals inside in the dining area set for 4 or outside with a separate dining area also set for 4. Step onto the massive patio and true outdoor room with a sectional sofa over looking the grassy and green private backyard. BBQ is all ready for you and you can lounge and get some sun too in the east facing backyard. The yard is perfect for coffee in the morning or an evening glass of vino. Plenty of room to entertain or just enjoy privately. When it is time to retire the split bedrooms are perfect for you and your guests. The master has a comfy king bed, spa-like en-suite remodeled bath with a luxurious walk in shower, double sinks and a grand walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom on the other side of the town-home features a full bed, TV for viewing from bed and a small private patio. The remodeled hall bath has a walk in shower and supple linens. This home has a washer and dryer located conveniently in the 2 car garage which is also available for your use. Walk over to the heated pool and spa to top off your Scottsdale vacation. Home is great for relocation for longer term stays or for a shorter vacation trip.



Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons, this home has so much to offer nearby. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.



Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.



Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino/Resort and the MLB Spring Training field that hosts both the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events. Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite private home as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.