4150 N 78TH Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! Available 4/19/20 - 1/25/21. Quiet neighborhood. If you are looking for a furnished home that is only 5 minutes from restaurants, nightlife, golf, shopping, hiking, and casino's, you have found the right place! Cute neighborhood, single story patio home, 2 car garage, newly furnished, large bedrooms, plenty of closet space, washer/dryer, outdoor patios, a heated community pool, and on the greenbelt. Many trails and parks nearby. Electric is not included.Renter is responsible for electric. No PETS unless you have prior written consent of the Owners.