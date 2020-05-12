All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

4150 N 78TH Place

4150 North 78th Place · (480) 756-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4150 North 78th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! Available 4/19/20 - 1/25/21. Quiet neighborhood. If you are looking for a furnished home that is only 5 minutes from restaurants, nightlife, golf, shopping, hiking, and casino's, you have found the right place! Cute neighborhood, single story patio home, 2 car garage, newly furnished, large bedrooms, plenty of closet space, washer/dryer, outdoor patios, a heated community pool, and on the greenbelt. Many trails and parks nearby. Electric is not included.Renter is responsible for electric. No PETS unless you have prior written consent of the Owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 N 78TH Place have any available units?
4150 N 78TH Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 N 78TH Place have?
Some of 4150 N 78TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 N 78TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4150 N 78TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 N 78TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4150 N 78TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4150 N 78TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4150 N 78TH Place does offer parking.
Does 4150 N 78TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 N 78TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 N 78TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4150 N 78TH Place has a pool.
Does 4150 N 78TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4150 N 78TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 N 78TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 N 78TH Place has units with dishwashers.
