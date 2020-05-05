4123 N 66TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful curb appeal on this cul-de-sac property in ARCADIA. This house is loaded including heated 24'' travertine floors throughout the living areas. Open floor plan for the family,dining and kitchen. Family room has a feature wall gas fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen has an abundance of espresso cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, Sub Zero fridge, Farm sink, Viking gas range, Wolf Micro/Convection microwave, wall mount wine fridge. Stacked ASKO washer/dryer, and so much more! New permitted renovation in 2016 Large master has private entrance, wall of closets, plus a walk-in closet. Designer master bath with farm sink vanities and beautiful tile shower. Backyard is an entertainers delight with a full outdoor kitchen, pebble tec pool, stone pavers, grass and astroturf.