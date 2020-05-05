All apartments in Scottsdale
4123 N 66TH Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

4123 N 66TH Place

4123 North 66th Place · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4123 North 66th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful curb appeal on this cul-de-sac property in ARCADIA. This house is loaded including heated 24'' travertine floors throughout the living areas. Open floor plan for the family,dining and kitchen. Family room has a feature wall gas fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen has an abundance of espresso cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, Sub Zero fridge, Farm sink, Viking gas range, Wolf Micro/Convection microwave, wall mount wine fridge. Stacked ASKO washer/dryer, and so much more! New permitted renovation in 2016 Large master has private entrance, wall of closets, plus a walk-in closet. Designer master bath with farm sink vanities and beautiful tile shower. Backyard is an entertainers delight with a full outdoor kitchen, pebble tec pool, stone pavers, grass and astroturf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 N 66TH Place have any available units?
4123 N 66TH Place has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 N 66TH Place have?
Some of 4123 N 66TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 N 66TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4123 N 66TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 N 66TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4123 N 66TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4123 N 66TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4123 N 66TH Place does offer parking.
Does 4123 N 66TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4123 N 66TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 N 66TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4123 N 66TH Place has a pool.
Does 4123 N 66TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4123 N 66TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 N 66TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 N 66TH Place has units with dishwashers.
