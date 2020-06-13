All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

4026 N. 83rd St.

4026 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4026 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous home near Old Town Scottsdale-pool service included! - Beautiful home with lots of upgrades! Granite countertops, travertine flooring, dual pane windows, remodeled kitchen and baths. The backyard is perfect for relaxing with the recently surfaced pebble sheen pool and grassy area. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Loops 101 & 202, shopping, restaurants and night life. Rent includes pool service. Don't miss out-this won't last!
-3 bedrooms/2 baths
-1,398 square feet
-Granite countertops
-Travertine flooring
-Dual pane windows
-All appliances
-Washer/dryer included
-Relaxing back yard w/pool and grass
-Pool service included
For more information or to view the property, please call. We will need to give 48 hours notice to current tenants until May 31 to schedule showing.
Jay Vaidya - 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2077902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 N. 83rd St. have any available units?
4026 N. 83rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 N. 83rd St. have?
Some of 4026 N. 83rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 N. 83rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4026 N. 83rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 N. 83rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 4026 N. 83rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4026 N. 83rd St. offer parking?
No, 4026 N. 83rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 4026 N. 83rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4026 N. 83rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 N. 83rd St. have a pool?
Yes, 4026 N. 83rd St. has a pool.
Does 4026 N. 83rd St. have accessible units?
No, 4026 N. 83rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 N. 83rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 N. 83rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
