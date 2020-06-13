4026 N. 83rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous home near Old Town Scottsdale-pool service included! - Beautiful home with lots of upgrades! Granite countertops, travertine flooring, dual pane windows, remodeled kitchen and baths. The backyard is perfect for relaxing with the recently surfaced pebble sheen pool and grassy area. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Loops 101 & 202, shopping, restaurants and night life. Rent includes pool service. Don't miss out-this won't last!

-3 bedrooms/2 baths

-1,398 square feet

-Granite countertops

-Travertine flooring

-Dual pane windows

-All appliances

-Washer/dryer included

-Relaxing back yard w/pool and grass

-Pool service included

For more information or to view the property, please call. We will need to give 48 hours notice to current tenants until May 31 to schedule showing.

Jay Vaidya - 480-945-7755.

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE2077902)