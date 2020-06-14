All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

40071 N 107TH Place

40071 North 107th Place · (602) 989-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40071 North 107th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
A warm and inviting southwest territorial style great room floor plan home. Hardwood floors, Viga beams, a lush and tranquil pool setting with outstanding sunset, mountain and twinkling city views. This beautiful hacienda home has a private courtyard waterfall entrance that delivers an enchanting welcome entrance. Spectacular pool & spa garden, dramatic outdoor living area. It features dramatic mountains, sunsets and city light views. Sleeps King, King, Queen, Queen, Sofa sleeper in upstairs Master bedroom.Nov-Feb: $9000/$4000/$700; March & April: $10,000/$5000 1 wk minimum; May, Sept, Oct: $8000/$3700/$600; June-Aug: $6000/$3000/$450. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40071 N 107TH Place have any available units?
40071 N 107TH Place has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 40071 N 107TH Place have?
Some of 40071 N 107TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40071 N 107TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
40071 N 107TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40071 N 107TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 40071 N 107TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 40071 N 107TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 40071 N 107TH Place does offer parking.
Does 40071 N 107TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40071 N 107TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40071 N 107TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 40071 N 107TH Place has a pool.
Does 40071 N 107TH Place have accessible units?
No, 40071 N 107TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 40071 N 107TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40071 N 107TH Place has units with dishwashers.
