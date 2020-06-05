All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 3532 N Carhill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3532 N Carhill Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

3532 N Carhill Avenue

3532 North Carhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3532 North Carhill Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BR 2BA home in the heart of Scottsdale. Light and bright throughout the home is fresh and welcoming. Saltillo tile in all the common areas combined with new carpet in the bedrooms is a perfect compliment to the architecture and design of the home. Recently remodeled in much of the home had combined modern luxury with the throwback style that raws people to live in this area. Huge covered patio, great for entertaining and newly landscaped backyard. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 N Carhill Avenue have any available units?
3532 N Carhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 N Carhill Avenue have?
Some of 3532 N Carhill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 N Carhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3532 N Carhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 N Carhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3532 N Carhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3532 N Carhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 3532 N Carhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3532 N Carhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 N Carhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 N Carhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 3532 N Carhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3532 N Carhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3532 N Carhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 N Carhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 N Carhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College