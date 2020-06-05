3532 N Carhill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3BR 2BA home in the heart of Scottsdale. Light and bright throughout the home is fresh and welcoming. Saltillo tile in all the common areas combined with new carpet in the bedrooms is a perfect compliment to the architecture and design of the home. Recently remodeled in much of the home had combined modern luxury with the throwback style that raws people to live in this area. Huge covered patio, great for entertaining and newly landscaped backyard. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).