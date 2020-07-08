34687 N 93RD Place

Amenities

Just remodeled home with new flooring and freshly painted. Immaculate and ready to be called home! Award winning LaJolla model built by Edmunds in the scenic Legend Trail Golf Community. Features include remodeled bathrooms with granite counters & beautiful cabinetry, stacked stone accents, wonderful natural light from the multitude of windows, & a new 2018 HVAC unit. The refreshing backyard allows for optimal relaxation to enjoy the soothing pebbletec pool w/ boulder waterfall and lounge area, covered patios & 2 sunning patios. Garage includes storage cabs. Home Sweet Home!