34687 N 93RD Place
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

34687 N 93RD Place

34687 North 93rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

34687 North 93rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Just remodeled home with new flooring and freshly painted. Immaculate and ready to be called home! Award winning LaJolla model built by Edmunds in the scenic Legend Trail Golf Community. Features include remodeled bathrooms with granite counters & beautiful cabinetry, stacked stone accents, wonderful natural light from the multitude of windows, & a new 2018 HVAC unit. The refreshing backyard allows for optimal relaxation to enjoy the soothing pebbletec pool w/ boulder waterfall and lounge area, covered patios & 2 sunning patios. Garage includes storage cabs. Home Sweet Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34687 N 93RD Place have any available units?
34687 N 93RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34687 N 93RD Place have?
Some of 34687 N 93RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34687 N 93RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
34687 N 93RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34687 N 93RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 34687 N 93RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34687 N 93RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 34687 N 93RD Place offers parking.
Does 34687 N 93RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34687 N 93RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34687 N 93RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 34687 N 93RD Place has a pool.
Does 34687 N 93RD Place have accessible units?
No, 34687 N 93RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34687 N 93RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34687 N 93RD Place has units with dishwashers.

