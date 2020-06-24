All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:54 PM

3414 N 63RD Place

3414 North 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3414 North 63rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Imagine yourself living in a beautiful, highly sought after Scottsdale neighborhood just minutes from the best restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and entertainment in the entire city. There's plenty of room to entertain friends and family with a large living room, separate dining room, and gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and an island with a gas range. Retreat to your spacious master bedroom that includes a large walk-in closet, and separate exit to the backyard. You'll love all the features included in the master bathroom including double vanity sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in shower with two rain shower units. The Low-E windows, ceiling fans, and sparkling backyard pool will ensure you stay cool in the warm Arizona sun. Pool Service & Washer/ Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 N 63RD Place have any available units?
3414 N 63RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 N 63RD Place have?
Some of 3414 N 63RD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 N 63RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
3414 N 63RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 N 63RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 3414 N 63RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3414 N 63RD Place offer parking?
No, 3414 N 63RD Place does not offer parking.
Does 3414 N 63RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 N 63RD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 N 63RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 3414 N 63RD Place has a pool.
Does 3414 N 63RD Place have accessible units?
No, 3414 N 63RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 N 63RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 N 63RD Place has units with dishwashers.
