3414 N 63RD Place

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Imagine yourself living in a beautiful, highly sought after Scottsdale neighborhood just minutes from the best restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and entertainment in the entire city. There's plenty of room to entertain friends and family with a large living room, separate dining room, and gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and an island with a gas range. Retreat to your spacious master bedroom that includes a large walk-in closet, and separate exit to the backyard. You'll love all the features included in the master bathroom including double vanity sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in shower with two rain shower units. The Low-E windows, ceiling fans, and sparkling backyard pool will ensure you stay cool in the warm Arizona sun. Pool Service & Washer/ Dryer included.