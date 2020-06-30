34091 N 59th Place

Amenities

Beautiful Cave Creek 4 Bedroom Home - Sitting on a corner lot in gated community with beautiful views of Black Mtn. Freshly updated painted interior, 4 bedroom entertainers floor plan w/gourmet island kitchen is sure to win you over. Home also features a room for a home office. Stainless Steel Appliances, cherry cabinets, gas cook-top and wet-bar. Hard wood floors, ceramic slate tile and newer carpeting in bedrooms. Family room has stone clad entertainment niche and the home has a formal dining room. Split bedrooms and an owners retreat that has a separate sitting room and a luxury master bathroom with large tub, huge walk-in shower, and two separate walk-in closets. Grass backyard with plenty of room for games and entertaining. Many shopping, dining and medical conveniences nearby & in a great school district.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 01/31/2020



TYPE: Home

YEAR BUILT: 2002

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3.5

SQ FT: 3497

GARAGE: 3 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098 to setup a showing with one of our agents.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: NO Pets



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501604)