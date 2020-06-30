All apartments in Scottsdale
34091 N 59th Place

34091 North 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

34091 North 59th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Cave Creek 4 Bedroom Home - Sitting on a corner lot in gated community with beautiful views of Black Mtn. Freshly updated painted interior, 4 bedroom entertainers floor plan w/gourmet island kitchen is sure to win you over. Home also features a room for a home office. Stainless Steel Appliances, cherry cabinets, gas cook-top and wet-bar. Hard wood floors, ceramic slate tile and newer carpeting in bedrooms. Family room has stone clad entertainment niche and the home has a formal dining room. Split bedrooms and an owners retreat that has a separate sitting room and a luxury master bathroom with large tub, huge walk-in shower, and two separate walk-in closets. Grass backyard with plenty of room for games and entertaining. Many shopping, dining and medical conveniences nearby & in a great school district.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 01/31/2020

TYPE: Home
YEAR BUILT: 2002
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
SQ FT: 3497
GARAGE: 3 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098 to setup a showing with one of our agents.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: NO Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34091 N 59th Place have any available units?
34091 N 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34091 N 59th Place have?
Some of 34091 N 59th Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34091 N 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
34091 N 59th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34091 N 59th Place pet-friendly?
No, 34091 N 59th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34091 N 59th Place offer parking?
Yes, 34091 N 59th Place offers parking.
Does 34091 N 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34091 N 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34091 N 59th Place have a pool?
No, 34091 N 59th Place does not have a pool.
Does 34091 N 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 34091 N 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34091 N 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 34091 N 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

