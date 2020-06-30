34091 N 59th Place

Amenities
Beautiful Cave Creek 4 Bedroom Home - Sitting on a corner lot in gated community with beautiful views of Black Mtn. Freshly updated painted interior, 4 bedroom entertainers floor plan w/gourmet island kitchen is sure to win you over. Home also features a room for a home office. Stainless Steel Appliances, cherry cabinets, gas cook-top and wet-bar. Hard wood floors, ceramic slate tile and newer carpeting in bedrooms. Family room has stone clad entertainment niche and the home has a formal dining room. Split bedrooms and an owners retreat that has a separate sitting room and a luxury master bathroom with large tub, huge walk-in shower, and two separate walk-in closets. Grass backyard with plenty of room for games and entertaining. Many shopping, dining and medical conveniences nearby & in a great school district.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 01/31/2020
TYPE: Home
YEAR BUILT: 2002
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
SQ FT: 3497
GARAGE: 3 car
FENCED YARD: Yes
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098 to setup a showing with one of our agents.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description
PET RULE: NO Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)
