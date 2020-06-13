32979 N 70TH Street

Amenities

Furnished Rental - Stunning Arbor on 13th fairway with tons of privacy & views of Winfield Mountain, partial Boulders & Black Mountain. Premium Lot!! Home is in pristine condition with a beautiful remodel with clean lines.....top notch everything! landlord didn't miss anything!!! Kitchen offers new cabinets, appliances, granite counters well equipped. Baths all redone with a touch of class! Jacuzzi tub in Master. Outdoor living at its best!! Huge heated sparkling pool, pavers, Outdoor fireplace with seating....this yard was made for living!! Very quiet interior lot. Walk up to a wonderful front gated patio. Open the front door and enjoy... Terravita is a gated community with pools and tennis and full country club. Terravita is a guard gated 823 acre planned community which consists of many amenities including an 18 hole championship golf course, a 39,000 square foot newly remodeled clubhouse facility with 2 dining areas, a heated Olympic pool with easy beach front entrance and hot tub, 6 tennis courts and a full-time tennis pro, a 13,000 square foot health and fitness center, community-wide 6 mile long walking and jogging trails, and extensive event calendar with fun-filled events for the dozens of social organizations.



Terravita Golf and Country Club has been voted Best Master Planned Community and Best Private Golf Club numerous times by Ranking Arizona. Terravita was created by Del Webb and was their first non-age restricted community. Terravita golf course was created by PGA Hall of Fame member Billy Casper and designer Greg Nash. Terravita golf amenities include a pro shop, a large driving range, and four separate areas to practice chipping and putting.