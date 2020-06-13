All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
32979 N 70TH Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:06 AM

32979 N 70TH Street

32979 North 70th Street · (480) 375-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32979 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished Rental - Stunning Arbor on 13th fairway with tons of privacy & views of Winfield Mountain, partial Boulders & Black Mountain. Premium Lot!! Home is in pristine condition with a beautiful remodel with clean lines.....top notch everything! landlord didn't miss anything!!! Kitchen offers new cabinets, appliances, granite counters well equipped. Baths all redone with a touch of class! Jacuzzi tub in Master. Outdoor living at its best!! Huge heated sparkling pool, pavers, Outdoor fireplace with seating....this yard was made for living!! Very quiet interior lot. Walk up to a wonderful front gated patio. Open the front door and enjoy... Terravita is a gated community with pools and tennis and full country club. Terravita is a guard gated 823 acre planned community which consists of many amenities including an 18 hole championship golf course, a 39,000 square foot newly remodeled clubhouse facility with 2 dining areas, a heated Olympic pool with easy beach front entrance and hot tub, 6 tennis courts and a full-time tennis pro, a 13,000 square foot health and fitness center, community-wide 6 mile long walking and jogging trails, and extensive event calendar with fun-filled events for the dozens of social organizations.

Terravita Golf and Country Club has been voted Best Master Planned Community and Best Private Golf Club numerous times by Ranking Arizona. Terravita was created by Del Webb and was their first non-age restricted community. Terravita golf course was created by PGA Hall of Fame member Billy Casper and designer Greg Nash. Terravita golf amenities include a pro shop, a large driving range, and four separate areas to practice chipping and putting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32979 N 70TH Street have any available units?
32979 N 70TH Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 32979 N 70TH Street have?
Some of 32979 N 70TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32979 N 70TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
32979 N 70TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32979 N 70TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 32979 N 70TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 32979 N 70TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 32979 N 70TH Street does offer parking.
Does 32979 N 70TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32979 N 70TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32979 N 70TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 32979 N 70TH Street has a pool.
Does 32979 N 70TH Street have accessible units?
No, 32979 N 70TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32979 N 70TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32979 N 70TH Street has units with dishwashers.
