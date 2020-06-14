32761 N 69TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

FURNISHED RENTAL. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island. Off the kitchen is a cozy nook/TV room with southern light coming thru the windows. Comfy master suite & 2nd bedroom. The den has work space for that quick email or notes to friends. Upgraded kitchen includes tile counters and stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. The backyard borders common area with a view fence to the desert wash behind. The high-quality designer furnishings set this home apart from other rentals. The home is located in the 24 hour guard-gated community of Terravita Golf & Country Club. With a small transfer fee, the tenant can enjoy the use of the country club facilities including the dining room, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and group social activities.