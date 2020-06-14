All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:42 PM

32761 N 69TH Street

32761 North 69th Street · (480) 375-1940
Location

32761 North 69th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FURNISHED RENTAL. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island. Off the kitchen is a cozy nook/TV room with southern light coming thru the windows. Comfy master suite & 2nd bedroom. The den has work space for that quick email or notes to friends. Upgraded kitchen includes tile counters and stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. The backyard borders common area with a view fence to the desert wash behind. The high-quality designer furnishings set this home apart from other rentals. The home is located in the 24 hour guard-gated community of Terravita Golf & Country Club. With a small transfer fee, the tenant can enjoy the use of the country club facilities including the dining room, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and group social activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32761 N 69TH Street have any available units?
32761 N 69TH Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 32761 N 69TH Street have?
Some of 32761 N 69TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32761 N 69TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
32761 N 69TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32761 N 69TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 32761 N 69TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 32761 N 69TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 32761 N 69TH Street does offer parking.
Does 32761 N 69TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32761 N 69TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32761 N 69TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 32761 N 69TH Street has a pool.
Does 32761 N 69TH Street have accessible units?
No, 32761 N 69TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32761 N 69TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32761 N 69TH Street has units with dishwashers.
