32707 N 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access tennis court

FURNISHED RENTAL. VERY NICELY UPGRADED FLORA ON A GREAT GOLF COURSE LOT WITH SOUTH YARD AND NORTH COURTYARD PATIO. SUPER CURB APPEAL W/ A HUGE SAGUARO IN FRONT, SECURITY SCREENS, ALARM, KEYLESS REMOTE, AND MUCH MORE! SOFT WATER AND SINK IN GARAGE. OPERABLE WINDOWS, GAS RANGE, BERBER CARPET!! FLAGSTONE EXTENDED PATIO, BI BBQ AND GREAT VIEWS!RENTAL RATES PER MONTH: MAY JUN, JUL, AUG,SEPT: $2,000 + ALL UTILITIES; OCT, NOV,: $3,100 + UTLITY CAP; DEC, JAN, FEB, MAR, APR: $4,500 +UTLITY CAP. TERRAVITA OFFERS AN AWARD-WINNING LIFESTYLE. It has a private 18-hole champion golf course, driving ranges, chip and putting practice areas. All Terravita homes come with a social membership to a First-Class Country Club with complete dining and banquet facilities, a swimming pool/spa and tennis center and a state-of-the-art fitness center, a social/meeting pavilion and 6 miles of trails.