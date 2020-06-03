3105 N 71ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished Rental The Gallery! Located close to Old Town Scottsdale surrounded by all the amazing amenities Scottsdale has to offer. This central location is tough to beat! This fully furnished home features 3 bedrooms plus a bonus/flex room on the main level with outdoor living space. The 2nd level encompasses the open concept kitchen, dining, and great room with a powder bath. The kitchen features professional GE Monogram stainless appliances, modern thermofoil cabinets, and quartz countertops. This home was built to entertain!