Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 AM

3105 N 71ST Street

3105 North 71st Street · (480) 540-1718
Location

3105 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Rental The Gallery! Located close to Old Town Scottsdale surrounded by all the amazing amenities Scottsdale has to offer. This central location is tough to beat! This fully furnished home features 3 bedrooms plus a bonus/flex room on the main level with outdoor living space. The 2nd level encompasses the open concept kitchen, dining, and great room with a powder bath. The kitchen features professional GE Monogram stainless appliances, modern thermofoil cabinets, and quartz countertops. This home was built to entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 N 71ST Street have any available units?
3105 N 71ST Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 3105 N 71ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
3105 N 71ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 3105 N 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3105 N 71ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 3105 N 71ST Street does offer parking.
Does 3105 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 N 71ST Street have a pool?
No, 3105 N 71ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 3105 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 3105 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.
