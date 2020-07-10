All apartments in Scottsdale
3102 N 81st St
3102 N 81st St

3102 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/213da4107b ---- You will certainly want to call this beauty home once you see it for yourself! This well cared for 3 bed 2 bath home features a 2 car garage, lots of storage space, a garage, pantry, and walk-in closet in the bedroom. You will love the quiet neighborhood and convenient access to Old Town Scottsdale, major highways and airport. Make this your next home before someone else does! Sorry no pets. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.65% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Disposal Pets Allowed Rv Gate Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 N 81st St have any available units?
3102 N 81st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 N 81st St have?
Some of 3102 N 81st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 N 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
3102 N 81st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 N 81st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 N 81st St is pet friendly.
Does 3102 N 81st St offer parking?
Yes, 3102 N 81st St offers parking.
Does 3102 N 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 N 81st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 N 81st St have a pool?
No, 3102 N 81st St does not have a pool.
Does 3102 N 81st St have accessible units?
No, 3102 N 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 N 81st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 N 81st St does not have units with dishwashers.

